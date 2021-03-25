Authorities issue alert for missing San Antonio teen

SAN ANTONIO, TX — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an alert for a missing San Antonio teen.

17-year-old Yvonne Nicole Perez was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Castroville Road.

She is described as 4'9", 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Perez was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black jeans and red high top shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

