Texas father fatally shoots his 9-year-old son in 'terrible accident': Officials

A Texas father shot and killed his 9-year-old son in a "terrible accident" on Tuesday according to Hood County officials.

Authorities responded around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the 100 block of Abbey Park Court after receiving a 911 call. Deputies determined that 9-year-old Levi Shaw was shot at the residence near Granbury and was being treated by EMS.

"The boy was taken by air ambulance to Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth but after efforts to save the boy failed, he passed away," said Sheriff Roger Deeds.

The boy's mother and father were on the scene during this time, according to the sheriff's office; and both were cooperating with the investigation.

"This accident is still under investigation by this agency and the Texas Rangers, this will be presented to the Grand Jury," said Deeds.