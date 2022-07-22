GALLERY: Authorities indict 22 linked to Mexican cartel in Texas meth operation
Investigators have federally indicted 22 individuals directly linked to Mexican cartel traffickers in a Texas meth operation that included parts of Central Texas.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the following indictments were returned by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas:
1) Ricky Castillo, 35, of Irving, Texas
2) Brandon Leon Kimberling, 25, of Dallas, Texas
3) Desiree Traxel, 25, of Dallas, Texas
4) Sandi Kristine Villicana, 33 of Arlington, Texas
5) Chad Anthony Hughes, 41, of Dallas, Texas
6) Kevin Priesley Srader, 33, of Hamilton, Texas
7) Kristin Nicole O’Dell, 33, of Stephenville, Texas
Justin Scott Allbright, 35, of Stephenville, Texas
9) Michael Brandon Downey, of Stephenville, Texas
10) Sandra Fay Rhodes, 33, of Hico, Texas
11) Cathlene Cecile Callahan, 35, of Hico, Texas
12) Jeffrey Don Champion, 36, of Stephenville, Texas
13) James Edwin Smith, 43, of Stephenville, Texas
14) Dustie Lee Been, 22, of Stephenville, Texas
15) Cassandra Bower, 37, of Dallas, Texas
16) Genna Ann Long, 47, of Stephenville, Texas
17) Lyndon Kale Coker, 42, of Hico, Texas
18) Jerry DeWayne Knight, 30, of Stephenville, Texas
19) Kendon “Keno” DaWayne Baker, 34, of Stephenville, Texas
20) Lois Ann Srader, 41, of Stephenville, Texas
21) Claud Thomas Taylor, 42, of Stephenville, Texas
22) Megan Diane Cameron, 24, of Stephenville, Texas