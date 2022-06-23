Authorities in Waco arrest man following standoff, domestic violence incident

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in the Waco area following a standoff with officers after he pulled out a shotgun on his girlfriend, pursued her, and tried to run her over as she fled, police said.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin said around 1:36 p.m. Patrick Scott got into an argument with his girlfriend and pulled out a shotgun. During that time the victim then ran away from his home, but he began to pursue her in a white pickup truck, police said.

It is not known whether he was armed as he pursued her, according to police.

Scott then tried to run her over in the pursuit "as a second option," according to Martin.

Authorities located Scott at a residence near Ann and Harvard. Waco police and SWAT were called to assist and Scott did eventually voluntarily turn himself over. He was taken into custody without incident around 6 p.m. according to Martin.

The female victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Scott will be charged with aggravated assault, according to Martin.