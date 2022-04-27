Authorities in Texas arrest suspects in diesel fuel theft

Authorities in Montgomery County have arrested a man and woman who stole about $4500 worth of diesel fuel.

On Sunday, a deputy was dispatched to an Exxon gas station located on 18321 Highway 105 East. The sheriff's office said Silvino Martinez-Perez and Rosanne Reyes were captured on security footage stealing from pumps on two nights.

The suspects may be tied to other multiple thefts in the area, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office accepted the charges for felony theft.