Police: Missing Fort Bliss soldier found safe

FORT BLISS, TX — UPDATE: El Paso Police report that Specialist Moctezuma has returned to her home and is safe and unharmed.

---------------------------

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Fort Bliss soldier.

Specialist Oranda Herminette Perez Moctezuma was last seen in downtown El Paso late Sunday night.

She is described as 27-years-old, 5'5" tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location or her activities prior to her disappearance is asked to call the El Paso Police Department at (915) 212-4040.