Authorities arrest mayor of Texas town for online solicitation of minor

On Tuesday, Dallas police arrested the 42-year-old mayor of Texas town for the online solicitation of a minor under 14.

Police said Matthew McIlravy, the current mayor of Pilot Point, was arrested for the 2nd degree felony after a five-month-long investigation by the Dallas Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

"This ongoing investigation revealed other communications with minors who have not been identified at this time," said police.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, Collin County District Attorney’s office, Dallas PD Drone Unit, and North Central CRT assisted with the arrest.

"If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact Detective Michael Fontenot at 214-671-4281 or Michael.fontenot@dallascityhall.com," said police.