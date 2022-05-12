Authorities: 2 arrested for shooting at Central Texas deputy, leading pursuit

Authorities in Central Texas used a DPS airplane to capture a man and woman who led multiple agencies on a pursuit after they fired shots at a deputy during a traffic stop, according to the Mill's County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said around 2 a.m. early Thursday, Deputy Zach Sandlin attempted a traffic stop on a car traveling south on Highway 183. The vehicle refused to stop and led the deputy on a pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle then "brandished a pistol out the window," according to authorities.

"When this did not work, the passenger began shooting multiple rounds towards Deputy Sandlin's patrol vehicle," said the sheriff's office. "Neither Deputy Sandlin or his vehicle were struck."

As the deputy waited on backup before further approaching the car, the driver and passenger left the car and fled on foot.

"The vehicle was secured and a coordinated effort was started to locate the fugitives," said the sheriff's office.

An infrared unit mounted on an airplane "was invaluable" and located 31-year-old Aaryan Amburgey as he hid in the thick brush. He was taken into custody without incident.

"Several hours later the second fugitive was located and also taken into custody without incident," said the sheriff's office. "The second fugitive was later identified as 29-year-old Penny Sims."

According to the sheriff's office, preliminary investigation suggests both the vehicle and pistol are allegedly stolen.

Sims is charged with evading arrest and detention, and Amburgey is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and assault against a public servant. Other charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

"The assisting agencies included were Texas Highway Patrol, Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens, Texas Rangers, Texas DPS Aviation, Texas Dept. Criminal Justice tracking dogs, Texas DPS Search and Rescue Team and [almost] all of our deputies," said the sheriff's office.