Authorities: 2 arrested for child endangerment after Texas child found wandering in roadway

Two Texas caretakers have been arrested after a 5-year-old child was found wandering around in the roadway in a Polk County sub-division, authorities said.

Caretakers for the child were not supervising the child on Monday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The two, Alisha Chron-Tipton and Ernest Estell, were asleep while the child was outside.

"Detectives dealt with a similar situation the night before involving the same child and Alisha," said authorities. "CPS was notified and responded as well, the child was taken into CPS custody."

Chron-Tipton was arrested for endangering a child and booked into the Polk County Jail.

Estell gave a false name and evaded the scene while authorities attempted to arrest him, according to the sheriff's office.

"At this time Ernest Estell is wanted on Endangering a Child (SJF), Evading Arrest (MA), Resisting Arrest (MA), Fail to ID (MA) and Condition Bond Violation for Possession of Marijuana (MB) as well as a Felony Out of County Warrant," said the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on Estell's whereabouts is asked to call (936) 327-6810. If you would rather remain anonymous, you may contact the Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP.

