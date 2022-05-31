Austin teen still missing after several months

AUSTIN, Texas — Jaleeca Mclain of Austin, Texas has been reported missing.

Officials said the 17-year-old teen first disappeared on March 11.

Mcclain is 5 feet 6 inches and approximately 115 pounds, according to officials.

She is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and is of Black and American Indian descent.

Mcclain's last known whereabouts were not disclosed.

Officials did not provide a description of what Mcclain was wearing last.

Those who have information pertaining to Mcclain's location are urged to call the Austin Police Department at (512)-974-2000, 911 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST (843-5678).