Austin police make arrest in missing persons case

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have confirmed the death of a female citizen once declared as missing.

On June 24 around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle for the disappearance of 40-year-old Yolanda Jaimes. Officers investigated the scene and determined foul play was conducted regarding her disappearance.

Authorities said detectives and crime scene specialists searched her home and found evidence of a significant amount of blood having been cleaned up.

Police said interviews of Jaimes' relatives took place, including her husband, 48-year-old Jose Villa-Denova.

Austin Police Department The late Yolanda Jaimes

Villa-Denova has been charged with tampering with evidence at this time, authorities said. Villa-Denova remains in the Travis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Austin police and Travis Co. Search and Rescue and the Search Dog Network discovered human remains on Tuesday during their search for Jaimes'.

The following day the remains were autopsied by the county's Medical Examiner's Office and were confirmed to be Jaimes on Friday.

The Missing Persons Unit will remain investigating to determine the cause of Jaimes' disappearance and death, according to authorities.

Those with information or video of the incident are asked to contact Austin PD Missing Persons Unit at (512)-974-TIPS. Anonymous reporting is also available through Crime Stoppers at (512)-472-8477 (TIPS) or through its app.

Police say this case is considered to be the city's 35th homicide of 2022.