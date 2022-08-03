Austin ISD makes feminine hygiene products free, accessible to students

Austin ISD will be making feminine hygiene products free and accessible to all students when classes start this August.

The school district said it will be providing free sanitary napkins and tampons "that otherwise could be hard for some students to get." Installation of dispensers with hygiene products inside school restrooms began in July.

“No one wants to be caught in a situation where they’re bleeding and don’t have a tampon or pad on hand,” said Jenna Ramsey, former Austin ISD student.

Austin ISD elementary students will also have access to the products, according to the school district but dispensers will not be installed inside the schools.

"According to a report commissioned by Think & PERIOD—called State of the Period—1 in 5 teens struggle to afford to buy feminine hygiene products, and 4 in 5 teens have missed class because they don’t have access to the products they need," said the school district.

The school district said that according to the report, 66 percent of teens didn’t want to be in school when they were on their period.

“School keeps you busy enough without worrying about whether you put a tampon in your bag before leaving home,” Ramsey said.