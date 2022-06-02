Austin home fire injuries multiple, kills 1

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department and Austin Emergency Medical Services reported early morning Thursday a fire took place at a mobile home with multiple victims.

Authorities said a total of nine people were in the home with five making it out successfully and without injuries. The remaining four included two adults and two children- one of which was declared dead at the scene.

The remaining three victims were transported to the Dell Seton Medical Center and Dell Children's Medical Center respectively; all sustained critical and life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The accidental structure fire at 8105 Research Boulevard was caused by a "portable cooking appliance." Austin fire reported both the home and its contents as a complete loss.

Five ambulances, two district commanders, and one physician assistant were needed for the fatal incident and have since departed, according to officials.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of those injured from the fire.