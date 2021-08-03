Austin City Limits removes DaBaby from lineup following controversy

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Austin City Limits Music Festival has officially announced that rapper DaBaby has been removed from its 2021 lineup.

This move comes just days after Lollapalooza, iHeartRadio's Music Festival, and the New York City's Governors ball all announced, that they will be dropping the Grammy-nominated artist following his recent controversy.

On July 25, during his set at a music festival in Florida, DaBaby told concert attendees: "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, then put your cellphone lighter up."

Since this incident, several artists including Madonna, Elton John, and Dua Lipa, who had previously collaborated with him, have all condemned the rapper for his comments regarding the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes,” DaBaby wrote via Instagram. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me – knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance – has been challenging.”

At the time of this publication, no replacement has been announced for the rapper in the ACL lineup this Oct.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival — lineup update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jAYfdJFxJf — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 3, 2021

