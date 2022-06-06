Atascosa County Sheriff's Office says murder suspect reportedly cycling on Highway 16

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a murder suspect who is reportedly traveling through Highway 16 on a bicycle.

The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Luis Daniel Rodriguez is wanted out of Duval County.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was not being held in their facility and that he is traveling south on Highway 16 in Jourdanton.

The public is asked to not stop and assist Rodriguez, or approach him.

Anyone who does see him should call 911 immediately.