As statewide funding for Narcan dries up, harm reduction groups ask for help

Posted at 2:56 PM, Aug 08, 2022
Texas overdose prevention groups are struggling to get the life-saving treatment naloxone, or Narcan, as the state runs out of federal funding.

The Texas Target Opioid Response program, "More Narcan Please", is no longer accepting naloxone requests as resources dry up.

The Texas A&M Opioid Task Force attributes this to less federal funding and more demand for the life-saving tool.

Tonight at 6 p.m. on 25 News we hear from the Opioid Taskforce and a Central Texan who credits naloxone for saving his life.

