As statewide funding for Narcan dries up, harm reduction groups ask for help

Texas overdose prevention groups are struggling to get the life-saving treatment naloxone, or Narcan, as the state runs out of federal funding.

The Texas Target Opioid Response program, "More Narcan Please", is no longer accepting naloxone requests as resources dry up.

The Texas A&M Opioid Task Force attributes this to less federal funding and more demand for the life-saving tool.

