Arrest made for nearly 2-decades-old double-homicide case in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Cleveland Police Department with the Texas Rangers made an arrest for a nearly two-decades-old double-homicide case.

On July 8, authorities from the Texas Rangers and Cleveland police arrested Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine of Freeport for the murders of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez on April 14, 2005 after receiving confirmation of her DNA being linked to the crime scene.

Thompson is charged with capital murder after being arrested at a parole office in Angleton. Her bond is set at $1 million.

The Rodriguezes were found dead in their home on West Waco Street in Cleveland by their daughter.

The Rangers have previously investigated the case until it became cold.

Thompson-Lemoine previously had her DNA collected by the TDCJ after a qualifying conviction, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The sample was collected by Texas DPS and placed into the Combined DNA Index System.

It wasn't until March 2021 that Cleveland police received a hit from CODIS. Police notified the Rangers' Unsolved Crimes Investigation unit and requested assistance in the case.

In 2022 the DPS lab confirmed the match of the samples. In early July, case investigators conferred with Jennifer Bergman-Harkness, the Liberty County district attorney, to issue an arrest warrant for Thompson-Lemoine after presenting adequate evidence for her arrest.

DPS said while an arrest has been made, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist law enforcement on crimes of unsolved homicides or violent serial crimes, DPS said in a statement. All investigations assisted through the program remain open as there is no statute of limitations for murder, and are not closed unless successfully solved or if no viable leads remain.