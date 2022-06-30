'Armed & dangerous': Police search for missing suspected killer

DALLAS — Dallas police report on June 6 William Glen Wright, 57, was in a major vehicle accident and later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

Police allege Curlee "Lee" Jobe, 56, is the suspect who shot and killed Wright that day.

The accident occurred around 6:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of Navajo Drive. Multiple witnesses from the area physically removed Wright from his vehicle after the accident when Dallas Fire-Rescue recovered him. Police say the accident derived from a separate incident report of a disturbance active shooter.

Wright's 2005 silver Dodge pickup truck and a red charger were in an altercation resulting in Wright's death.

Jobe stands at 6 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

Police say they believe Jobe is armed and dangerous.

Those who know his whereabouts are cautioned not to approach him but instead to call 911 or contact the homicide detective Jeff Loeb #7751 at (214)-790-3702. Loeb can additionally be contacted at jeff.loeb@dallascityhall.com with the case number 101489-2022.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be contacted t (214)-373-TIPS (8477) and is available 24/7.