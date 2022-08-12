'Armed & dangerous': Police search for at-large murder suspect

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department asks for the public's help locating a wanted suspect for homicide.

Osmar Escobar Gaona, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 47-year-old John Ferney Moreno-Cendales at Club Lobos in Austin on May 21. Police said to consider Gaona as armed and dangerous and not to approach but instead call 911.

Around 4 a.m. on May 21, officers and EMS officials were called to Club Lobos on 9601 North IH-35 in regards to a shooting. Officials found male victim John Ferney Moreno-Cendales with a gunshot wound, police said. Moreno-Cendales was transported to Dell Seton hospital where he was declared dead within the hour.

Officials identified Gaona as a suspect through their investigation and issued a warrant for first-degree murder. Officials said detectives confirmed Gaona fled to Mexico the same day of the shooting and remains at large.

Detectives urge those with knowledge of Gaona's whereabouts to contact the department at 512-974-TIPS or at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Anonymous reporting is also available through Crime Stoppers via their app or 512-472-8477.