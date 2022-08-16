'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect at-large: Dallas Police

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for an at-large capital murder suspect and ask the public for assistance.

Police said 23-year-old Infant Johnson allegedly shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officials describe Johnson as a Black male standing at 5 feet 11 inches and approximately 150 pounds.

Police did not provide the names or any descriptors of the victims.

Circumstances that led to the disturbance were not disclosed.

Those with information on Johnson's whereabouts are urged to contact Det. Yahir Perez with the Dallas Police Department at (469) 849-3757 ext. 10407 or at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com.

Det. Edgar Morales with the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force can also be contacted at (214) 681-0664 or at edgar.morales@dallascityhall.com.