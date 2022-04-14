Arising issues at the border result from changes by Gov. Abbot, CBP says

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that significant traffic delays have been occurring across the Texas-Mexico border due to the mandatory vehicle inspections ordered by Gov. Abbott.

The CBP said wait times between crossing the border normally range from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the port of entry, have significantly increased to peak times of five hours or higher.

The CBP said in their statement this has caused commercial traffic to plummet as low as 60 percent.

The report stated this has resulted in supply-chain problems; an industry that has been strained already by the pandemic.

The CBP said these delays and complications result not from their procedures, but from the recent actions of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS has been conducting border inspections at the instruction of Gov. Abbott which the CBP referred to as unnecessary.

These inspections are performed at various points of entry between El Paso and Laredo despite previous inspections conducted by the CBP, according to their statement.

The CBP said the southwest ports of entry border are vital to both the local and national economy.

They also stated much of the trade is both essential and perishable; specifically provisions such as fruits, vegetables, and meat products destined for stores, in addition to medical supplies headed to clinics and hospitals.

These delays have forced CBP offices to remain longer than usual.

CBP stressed in their release their own tactics and procedures to prevent smuggling or the transfer of agricultural diseases are efficient are regularly partner up with other government agencies, such as the FBI and DEA, to stop organized crime.