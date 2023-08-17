Apply to become a 'Buc-ee's Bud-ee' and get paid $1K to eat food

TEXAS — If you're a fan of Buc-ee's, why not get paid for it?

FinanceBuzz is looking for one 'luc-ee' road-tripper to taste-test 25 popular foods from Texas's favorite roadside stop.

One person will be selected to become the "Buc-ee's Bud-ee" and get paid $1,000 to taste 25 snacks and goodies while documenting their journey.

The "Bud-ee" will also be paid an additional $250 to cover the cost of snacks, gas and some Bucc-ee's swag.

Here's just a few of some of the tasty treats on the assignment:



Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets

Sweet and savory kolaches

Hippo tacos

Barbecue sandwiches

Buc-ee’s Lemon Crisps

Homemade fudge

Buc-ee’s Gummi Bears

Banana pudding

Biscuits and gravy

All that's left to do after enjoying your treat is to document the experience. Write some product reviews, snap some pictures and your experience will become the basis for a future FinanceBuzz story.

Now where can you apply?

Applicants can apply at the FinanceBuzz website. In order to be eligible, applicants must be based in the U.S., at least 18 years old, and live close to (or willing to travel to) a Bucc-ee's location.

Applications are open until Sept. 11 by 11:59 p.m. Eastern. The "Bud-ee" will be chosen the following week on Sept. 18, where they will then have two weeks to complete their taste tasting journey.