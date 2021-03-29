14-year-old girl from Point found safe, police report

POINT, TX — Update:

According to the Rains County Sheriff's Office, suspect Justin Shaun Gray was arrested today, March 29, in Mineral Wells, TX. Additionally, Lexus Nichole Gray is being reported as safe at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for 14-year-old Lexus Gray, last seen on March 24 in Point, TX.

Lexus Gray was last seen in the 100 block of Katherine St in Point, TX at 6:40 pm on March 24, 2021.

Lexus Gray is 14-years-old with hazel eyes and blond hair. She is approximately 5'6" and weighs 160 lbs. She also has a nose piercing.

She is suspected to be with 40-year-old Justin Gray. He has hazel eyes with black hair. Justin Gray is approximately 6'1" and weighs 201 lbs. He also has numerous tattoos over his abdomen, arms, hands, wrists.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call (903) 473-3181 to report information to Rains County Sheriff's Office.