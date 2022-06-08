Ambiguous threat of violence made to Texas daycares

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Sheriff's Office received word from the San Marcos Police Department that they received an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers that a threat of violence was made to "a daycare in San Marco."

Officials say Crime Stoppers was not able to specify which state was threatened and decided to alert three cities in the U.S. of their tip.

San Marcos, Texas, San Marcos, California, and San Marco Florida were informed of a possible threat.

Officials say due to the ambiguity and out of an abundance of caution, deputies have been posted at each daycare in and near the San Marcos area.

Deputies will remain posted until authorities are able to determine the validity of the threat.

No additional information is available at this time.