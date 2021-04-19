Watch
AMBER Alert issued for two teenage girls last seen in Seagoville

Texas Dept. of Public Safety
Posted at 5:33 AM, Apr 19, 2021
SEAGOVILLE, TX. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two teenagers last seen on April 18, 2021, at 2:20 am in Seagoville, TX.

The two were last seen around 2:20 am at 1724 S Highway 175.

Devany Betancourt is 16-years-old with brown eyes and black hair. Betancourt weighs approximately 110 lbs and is 5'2". She was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt with jeans and brown boots. She was also seen wearing a gold chain with a bull and 2 gold rings.

Marina Nelson is 17-years-old with green eyes and brown hair. Nelson weighs approximately 130 lbs and is 5'9". She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts.

Please call (972) 287-2999 to report information to Seagoville Police Department.

