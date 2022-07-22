AMBER Alert issued for missing Houston-metro child

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for a missing Houston-area child on Friday morning.

Texas DPS said 11-year-old Imani Stephens of Missouri City was last seen early Friday around 1:45 a.m. on the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive with 28-year-old Daniel Diaz.

Authorities identified a 'newer model' of a gray pickup truck with Texas license plates as the suspected vehicle.

Stephens is black with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black stripes and red letters and multi-colored sweatpants. She has scars on both wrists.

She stands at 5 feet 2 inches and is 111 pounds.

Daniel Diaz is white with brown hair, brown eyes and is around 254 pounds.

He stands at 5 feet 8 inches.

Texas DPS urges those with information regarding Stephens' disappearance and whereabouts to contact the Missouri City Police Department at (281)-403-8700.