Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old out of Ennis

ENNIS, TX — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez.

Ramirez was last seen on July 1, 2021, at 10:25 am in the 900 block of North Shawnee in Ennis, Texas.

Ramirez has blue eyes with brown hair, weighs approximately 25 lbs and is 2'1". He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

He is suspected to be with 20-year-old Faith Reid. Reid has green eyes and blond hair, weighs approximately 115 lbs and is 5'2".

They are traveling in what is being described as a white Ford extended cab. No further information is available on the vehicle.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.

Texas Dept. of Public Safety

