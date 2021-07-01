Watch
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old out of Ennis

Texas Dept. of Public Safety
Ennis AMBER Alert
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jul 01, 2021
ENNIS, TX — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez.

Ramirez was last seen on July 1, 2021, at 10:25 am in the 900 block of North Shawnee in Ennis, Texas.

Ramirez has blue eyes with brown hair, weighs approximately 25 lbs and is 2'1". He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

He is suspected to be with 20-year-old Faith Reid. Reid has green eyes and blond hair, weighs approximately 115 lbs and is 5'2".

They are traveling in what is being described as a white Ford extended cab. No further information is available on the vehicle.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.

