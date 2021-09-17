AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old kidnapped from mother's car in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for 6-year-old Amari Baylor.

Baylor was last seen at 2150 Country Place Parkway in Pearland, Texas at 7:50 P.M. on Sept. 16, 2021.

Baylor is approximately 4'5", weighs 60 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a white Adidas shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes.

According to the AMBER Alert, Baylor is suspected to be in an unknown gray SUV with an orange license plate and a triangle-shaped decal on the rear window.

According to KTRK, police say Baylor was kidnapped from his mother's vehicle Thursday night.

If you have any information on Amari's whereabouts, call Pearland Police Department at (281) 997-4100.

