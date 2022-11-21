AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old Texas boy abducted from Overton

UPDATE: An AMBER Alert issued for a 5-year-old Texas boy has been canceled after the child was found safe.

Original Story:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old Texas boy who was last seen in Overton around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Texas DPS said authorities are searching for Zachariah Sutton who was abducted by 59-year-old Pamela Medlock.

Sutton was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and black and white tennis shoes.

The two are believed to be in a 2007 Jeep Wrangler with license plate number RVZ5847.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at (903) 566-6600.