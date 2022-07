An Amber Alert for three abducted children ages 6 and under was issued out of Kempner in Lampasas County Friday night.

Authorities are searching for Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson, 4.

The suspect, 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead, failed to appear for a custody hearing and was last seen in a white, 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate GJZ8544.

Clothing the children were last seen wearing is unknown, according to the alert.