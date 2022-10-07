Watch Now
AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old baby girl from Livingston

Posted at 10:27 PM, Oct 06, 2022
Authorities in Livingston are searching for a 2-week-old baby girl who was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

Sonni Meilike was last seen around 2:41 p.m. at the 300 Block of Floydene Street, according to an AMBER Alert Thursday night.

The suspect is 31-year-old Sylvia Norman a "non-custodial mother who absconded" with the child, according to the alert.

Norman was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with white leggings underneath. Texas DPS said Norman also has tattoos on her back and left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

