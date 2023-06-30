Watch Now
AMBER Alert issued for 2 Texas children, no suspect named

Posted at 8:43 PM, Jun 29, 2023
ATHENS, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two abducted Texas children who were last seen at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for 14-year-old Willow Webb and 11-year-old Bonnie Webb — the two were last seen in the 4300 block of County Road 1408 in Athens, Texas.

Willow was last seen wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans, and Bonnie was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jeans.

No suspect has been named yet.

Anyone with information should call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (903) 665-5128.

