AMBER Alert issued for 2 out of Midlothian Friday afternoon

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl and a 7-month-old boy out of Midlothian who were abducted Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities are searching for Jada Welch, 12, and her infant brother Tristan Welch. The two were last seen in the 1000 block of McAda Drive on Friday.

Texas DPS said the suspects in the Amber Alert are Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.