AMBER Alert issued for 15-year old out of Dallas

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year old Carlos Chinchilla-Vazquez on Monday.

Chinchilla-Vazquez was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 in Lombardy Lane Dallas, TX wearing a white t-shirt.

He is a Hispanic individual who is 5 feet 7 inches in height, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued two stock photos regarding the vehicle involved with the abduction. The license plate state is unknown. The vehicle may be a 2020 or 2021 model.

Anyone with information can call (828) 884-3168 to report information to Transylvania County Sheriff's Office.