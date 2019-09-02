Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl

CENTRAL TEXAS — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl in Pearland.

Irene Alejandra Nunez was last seen on Sept. 1 in Pearland, Texas.

The Pearland Police Department has asked for the public's help in finding Nunez.

Pearland police are also seeking the suspect, Kevin Mauricio Caceres, in connection to Nunez's abduction.

The suspect vehicle is a white 2013 Buick Enclave with the Texas license plate number MLM7190.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information please call Pearland Police Department call 281-997-4186

