AMBER Alert canceled after 10-year-old girl found safe, father arrested for murdering her mother

CARROLLTON, TX — A local AMBER alert has been canceled after a 10-year-old out of Carrollton, TX was found safe.

According to Carrollton Police, Rosemary Singer has been found safe and her father, Ronald Singer, is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Rosemary's mother.

UPDATE: She's safe, he's in custody.



With the help of @redoakpd and @DallasPD, we have located Rosemary and Ronald Stinger. The child is safe and her father now charged with murdering her mother.



More details to come. Media availability in front of Carrollton TX Police 11:15 a.m.

Rosemary Singer was last seen in the 2000 block of Robin Hill Lane in Carrollton at 10 pm on March 2, 2021.

Rosemary Singer has brown eyes and brown hair, weighs approximately 75 lbs and is 5'2".

Rosemary Singer also has glasses and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a red and gray shirt, dark blue pants and white and purple shoes.

Rosemary's mother, Maria Romero Ramos, was found murdered overnight at 1930 E. Hebron Parkway at 1 am Wednesday morning.

The suspect is Ronald Singer, a 35-year-old male with hazel eyes, brown hair, weighs approximately 235 lbs and is 5'10".

Ronald Singer was last seen in a gray shirt and was using a blue bandana as a face mask.

Ronald Singer is Rosemary's father and ex-husband to the deceased.

They were suspected to be in the deceased's car, a black 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with Texas plates NLZ4205.

Source: Texas DPS