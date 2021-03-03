Menu

Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

AMBER Alert canceled after 10-year-old girl found safe, father arrested for murdering her mother

items.[0].image.alt
Source: Texas DPS
AMBER Alert 3-3-21
Posted at 9:06 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 13:42:39-05

CARROLLTON, TX — A local AMBER alert has been canceled after a 10-year-old out of Carrollton, TX was found safe.

According to Carrollton Police, Rosemary Singer has been found safe and her father, Ronald Singer, is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Rosemary's mother.

Rosemary Singer was last seen in the 2000 block of Robin Hill Lane in Carrollton at 10 pm on March 2, 2021.

Rosemary Singer has brown eyes and brown hair, weighs approximately 75 lbs and is 5'2".

Rosemary Singer also has glasses and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a red and gray shirt, dark blue pants and white and purple shoes.

Rosemary's mother, Maria Romero Ramos, was found murdered overnight at 1930 E. Hebron Parkway at 1 am Wednesday morning.

The suspect is Ronald Singer, a 35-year-old male with hazel eyes, brown hair, weighs approximately 235 lbs and is 5'10".

Ronald Singer was last seen in a gray shirt and was using a blue bandana as a face mask.

Ronald Singer is Rosemary's father and ex-husband to the deceased.

They were suspected to be in the deceased's car, a black 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with Texas plates NLZ4205.

AMBER Alert 3-3

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education