AMBER Alert has been issued for 13-year-old out of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an AMBER Alert for 13-year-old Bella Martinez out of San Antonio.

Martinez was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at 400 Hotwells Blvd. in San Antonio, Texas

Officials say Martinez has brown eyes, black hair, weighs approximately 170 lbs and is 5'4".

Martinez was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans and black crocs with charms.

The suspect is 17-year-old Aryel Moreno.

Moreno has brown eyes, black hair, weighs 200 lbs. and is 5'6".

They are suspected to be in a Gold Chevy Impala. The license plate is not known.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.