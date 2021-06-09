AMBER Alert has been issued for 1-year-old out of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Zaylee Zamora out of Corpus Christi, TX.

Zamora was last seen in the 6800 block of Windy Creek Dr. in Corpus Christi at approximately 2:10 pm on June 8, 2021.

Zaylee Zamora has brown eyes, black hair, is approximately 25 lbs and is 2'2". Her right ear is pierced and her right index finger is bruised.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Kristian Garcia. Garcia has brown eyes, black hair, is approximately 160 lbs and is 5'7". Garcia was last seen wearing a white hoodie and a black mask.

They are suspected to be in a 2007 White Cadillac Escalade with Texas plates 4SJKC.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.