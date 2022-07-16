AMBER Alert for abducted 12-year-old from Corinth

CORINTH, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for a child who went missing around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in Corinth.

Texas DPS believes 12-year-old Angie Carrasco was abducted early Saturday by someone driving a 2015-2020 silver Chevy Silverado with Texas plates. Officials said she was last seen near the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail.

Carrasco, who is Hispanic, stands at 5 feet 1 inch and is approximately 120 pounds.

Texas DPS said she was last seen wearing an unspecified color t-shirt, black shorts, and black croc-style shoes.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Texas DPS urges those with information about her whereabouts to contact the Corinth Police Department at (940)-279-1503.