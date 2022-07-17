COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Amazon announced they will implement Prime Air, delivery via drone, in College Station on Friday.

Amazon said in a news release that they partnered with the city of College Station and Texas A&M University to make drone delivery available for customers sometime later this year. Amazon said this decision came after hundreds expressed interest.

In their release, Amazon did not directly explain why College Station was chosen as the first city in Texas to receive this new method of delivery and the second in the U.S. but did compliment multiple aspects of the city. The company highlighted the sense of community, the small-town feel, and the 'impressive, innovative' research conducted at Texas A&M; calling it a 'world-class' university.

Amazon additionally highlighted the university's work in area drone technology.

Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station spoke with Amazon saying the city looks forward to partnering with Texas A&M and the company, saying it's a 'tremendous opportunity to be at the forefront' of the new technology.

"We look forward to partnering with Amazon and Texas A&M and are confident that Amazon will be a productive, conscientious, and accountable participant in our community," Mooney said to Amazon.

Chancellor John Sharp of Texas A&M also shared his thoughts with the company, welcoming Amazon to the community.

"Being one of the first drone delivery locations for Amazon puts College Station at the forefront of this exciting technology. What happens here will help advance drone delivery for the rest of the country and perhaps the rest of the world,” said Sharp to Amazon.

Amazon credited the expansion to the scientists, engineers, aerospace professors, and futurists of Prime Air.

With the Prime Air deliveries, Amazon said they will create new jobs, build partnerships with local organizations and help reduce the impact of climate change.