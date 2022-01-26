Nearly 40 dogs rescued from alleged neglect situation in Texas

The Humane Society is assisted in rescuing nearly 40 dogs from an alleged neglect situation in Texas.

The dogs were found in hazardous living conditions, inside chain-link kennels with their water bowls frozen over, according to the Humane Society. Officials found corrugated metal collapsing into some of the cages.

"Some of the dogs appeared to be fearful, while others were eager for attention and appeared excited to greet the rescuers," said the Humane Society.

The rescued animals were transported to an unknown temporary location where they'll be by licensed veterinarians and receive much-needed care, according to the Humane Society.

The dogs rescued today will be joined at the temporary shelter by 10 additional dogs who were removed from the same property earlier this month by the SCPA of East Texas for urgent care.

The assistance of the Humane Society of the United States was requested by Smith County officials. The animals were surrendered and will be put up for adoption after their immediate needs are met, according to the Humane Society.

“It is unfortunate in the world today that the voices of so many barking for help go unheard,” said Josh Joplin, Smith County constable. “Here in Smith County, we hear those voices. As a law enforcement agency, we won’t tolerate animal cruelty in our community.”