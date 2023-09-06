All Wednesday driver license appointments cancelled statewide: Texas DPS

TEXAS — All driver license appointments for Wednesday, Sept. 6, are canceled due to ongoing upgrades to the state's driver license system, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The department said the upgrades will impact all driver license systems. That includes renewal and replacement services for driver licenses and identification cards as well as obtaining a driver record and eligibility verification.

These upgrades are impacting all state offices and online services, the DPS said.

The department also said notifications to customers about the cancellations are being sent out via the email or phone numbers used when appointments were created.

State personnel are working to fix any issues related to the system upgrade which began over Labor Day weekend, the department said.