Aircraft responding to wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston

An aircraft responding to wildfires in Polk County crashed in Lake Livingston around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to assist on "multiple new ignitions" near Corrigan. The aircraft was one of several mobilized to assist with suppression efforts.

"The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore," said the Texas A&M Forest Service. "The individual is being treated on scene."

The Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper that crashed was used through federal aviation contracts with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management along with all firefighting aircraft, as "Texas A&M Forest Service does not own any aviation resources."

"Our thoughts are with the pilot, their family and friends as well as all personnel involved," said the Texas A&M Forest Service.