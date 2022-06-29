Airbnb makes party ban rule permanent

WACO, Texas — Airbnb announced Tuesday that they will be permanently banning parties at all of their roughly 7 million properties worldwide.

Partying at Airbnbs is not a new concept, but neither is the company trying to prevent it.

In 2019 they promised to crack down after a fatal shooting during a party at one of their California properties. A ban wasn't put in place until 2020, which was meant to temporarily prevent large gatherings and stop the spread of COVID-19.

That rule is now permanent following a recent party in Pennsylvania that left two dead and several injured.

Andrew Lopez is a former member of the Downtown Neighborhood Association in Waco. He said he's been trying to implement policies for safer rentals for years.

"It's been an issue all over the united states," Lopez said. "The partying is not the biggest issue with short-term rentals, but it's one that seems to upset neighbors once they've had them."

He said he's not convinced the new ban will actually end what he describes as loud and disruptive parties in Waco.

"I think this ban is just a little band-aid on the situation," Lopez said. "As long as they're not owner-operated, these things will continue."

Before booking an Airbnb, guests have to sign an anti-party agreement now. That agreement states if guests break the rules they are subject to legal action.