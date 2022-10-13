Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach in need of community's help

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach is in need of the community’s help with donations to help expecting mothers prepare for parenthood.

“The community can help in many ways,” said Kim Schams, executive director of Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach. “On our website, we have an Amazon wish list for some material donations we need like size six diapers, newborn diapers, board books that we give out to the teen parents when they come. Many people find it easier to give a cash donation and then we can buy the things we need as they come along.”

Any expecting teen parent can come to Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach to receive local resources like diapers, wipes, and formula.

“The mama club is open to any teen parent,” said Schams. “They can come until they are 21 years old, and they don’t have to sign up. They don’t have to register. They just show up. Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. during the school year.”

As teens come to the mama club, they have the opportunity to earn mama bucks.

“They save these mama bucks, and they spend them at our mama store,” said Schams. “That’s where they can buy baby clothes, socks, little hats, highchairs and strollers, and just baby gear that they need that most of them don’t have the money to buy for themselves.”

One person responsible for making sure the mama store is ready to go is volunteer Marcine Bolsins, who’s dedicated over 1,000 hours of service.

“I just do this here and get the stuff ready for them and separate clothes from the boys and the girls, and the good and the bad, and we clean the toys,” said Marcine Bolsins, Volunteer. “The toys have to be cleaned.”

Bolsins has been volunteering for six years and plans to keep going as it brings her happiness.

“It wasn’t like going to work,” said Bolsins. “This is fun! I knew this was for me and it saved my life, let me tell you. They’ve done more for me than I’ve ever done for them.”

If you would like to donate to Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach or volunteer, click here for volunteering: Volunteer | Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach and here to donate: Donate Now | Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach.

