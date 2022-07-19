Active Texas wildfires continue to burn with widespread drought conditions

The Chalk Mountain Fire in Somervell County continues to burn following critical fire danger and widespread drought conditions.

The fire located in Somervell County along with the 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County have caused voluntary evacuation orders for residents, according to Gov. Abbott's office; the Texas Division of Emergency Management is coordinating the state’s response to the active wildfires.

"As we continue to deploy all available resources in response to widespread fire and drought conditions, Texans are encouraged to remain vigilant and weather-aware to protect themselves and their loved ones from dangerous wildfires," said Governor Abbott.

Abbott's office said areas of concern this week include the eastern Rolling Plains, Cross Timbers, Central Texas, North Texas near the Waco and Dallas-Fort Worth areas, and south along the I-35 corridor near the Capital region.

"The Texas A&M Forest Service has mobilized at least 105 dozers, 87 engines, and three motograders across Texas," said the release from Abbott. "In addition, 38 aircraft, including five large airtankers, one very large airtanker, 12 single engine airtankers, one lead place, five air attack platforms, and 12 helicopters have been activated to support firefighters combatting active wildfires."

More than 99 percent of Texas is experiencing some level of drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.