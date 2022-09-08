Active shooting investigation situation in Uvalde, several shot: Police

UVALDE, Texas — An active shooting situation has been reported in Uvalde.

The shooting is related to gang activity, officials said. Several have been shot in Uvalde's downtown Memorial Park, according to Mayor Don McLaughlin's office.

State Sen. Ronald Gutierrez's office also confirmed the details made by the mayor's office.

No fatalities have been reported. Arrests have not been made.

The Uvalde Police Department is currently at the scene and investigating.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.