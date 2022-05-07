Active shelter-in-place order by Round Rock police after active shooting

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Police Department reported Saturday afternoon an active shooting situation took place.

The shooting incident occurred in the area of Old Settlers Boulevard and Sam Bass Road. Police initially released a shelter-in-place order for those in the vicinity and that others need to stay away.

Police stated the armed individual actively shot at police.

Police updated the shelter-in-place location to those in the area of Old Settlers Boulevard and Bent Tree Drive.

Police said this scene remains active and believes the possible suspect is in a wooded area in this vicinity.

Police caution again those not nearby to stay away and for others to stay indoors.

Police have not yet provided a descriptor of any kind of the suspect.

The situation remains ongoing.