Active gang member arrested in Bexar County drug bust

An active gang member was arrested in a Bexar County drug bust where several narcotics, firearms, and stolen were recovered by deputies.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 5000 block of Beryl Cove on August 19. Authorities said a 28-year-old woman, Sahara Martin, was seen fleeing from the back of the residence while throwing two large bags over the fence.

"Deputies made entry into the residence and located 45-year-old Jody Martinez, who is an active gang member," said the sheriff's office.

Inside deputies recovered 800 grams of methamphetamine, 26.8 grams of heroin, 28.67 grams of marijuana 2.06 grams of cocaine, two handguns, and a stolen motorcycle.

Martin is being held in the Bexar County Jail on a total bond of $130,000, according to the sheriff's office; Martinez is being held on a total bond of $120,000.