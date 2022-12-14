Watch Now
Abbott requests laws to limit how much non-profits can aid undocumented people

Greg Abbott
Eric Gay/AP
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a primary night event Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 14, 2022
2022-12-14

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Abbott is asking Ken Paxton's office to draft legislation limiting how much non-profits can aid undocumented people.

In a letter addressed to Paxton, the Texas governor wrote his request was prompted by the upcoming end of Title 42.

Title 42 is a pandemic public health policy that has immediately expelled over 2.2 million asylum-seeking migrants since March 2020.

Former President Trump initially put the policy in place, but it has since continued with the support of the Biden Administration.

Biden has also recently confirmed he plans to appeal a federal judge's decision to end the program by December 21.

In addition to new legislation, Abbott is asking the State Attorney General's Office to investigate his claims that non-profits aiding migrants may be "encouraging" and "unlawfully orchestrating border crossings."

"I stand ready to work with you to craft any sensible legislative solutions your office may propose that are aimed at solving the ongoing border crisis and the role that NGOs may play in encouraging it," Abbott said.

FULL LETTER BELOW:

Ken_Paxton_OAG_-1.png

